Sara Ali Khan's 5 PICS from the valley prove she is a true Kashmir ki Kali

Sara Ali Khan Kashmir vacation pics

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who has been the talk of the town ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath. The actress has won millions of hearts with her flawless beauty and her acting prowess and it was a treat to watch the Pataudi princess on the big screen. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Sara and she has been a part of movies like Simmba, Atrangi Re, Love Aaj Kal etc. Besides, Sara is also quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. In fact, the actress has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her posts on Instagram. From her workout videos to her fun on the sets, Sara loves giving her fans a glimpse of her off-screen life. Besides, the Pataudi princess is an avid traveller and often shares pics from her escapades. Among all her travel destinations, Sara has a special inclination towards the Kashmir valley. So today, we bring you some of Sara’s pics which will prove her obsession with Kashmir.

Photo Credit : sara ali khan instagram