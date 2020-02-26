Sara Ali Khan's CANDID photos make her our Woman Crush Wednesday; Check it out

1 / 8

Sara Ali Khan's candid snaps

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The stunning actress was popular even before she entered the industry. Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She was later seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara's latest film Love Aaj Kal in which she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan did exceptionally well at the box office. Up next, she is prepping hard for her next 'Coolie No. 1' in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, Sara will be seen opposite South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The movie has already started creating buzz for all the right reasons. Apart from her stint in films, Sara has won millions of hearts with her beautiful looks and down-to-earth personality. Her bubbly nature is just another reason why people fall in love with her all the time. As she continues to shine brighter, check out her candid photos.

