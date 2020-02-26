Home
/
Photos
/
Sara Ali Khan
/
Sara Ali Khan's CANDID photos make her our Woman Crush Wednesday; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan's CANDID photos make her our Woman Crush Wednesday; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has won millions of hearts with her beautiful looks and down-to-earth personality. Her bubbly nature is just another reason why people fall in love with her all the time. As she continues to shine brighter, check out her candid photos.
3692 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Sara Ali Khan's candid snaps

    Sara Ali Khan's candid snaps

    Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The stunning actress was popular even before she entered the industry. Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She was later seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara's latest film Love Aaj Kal in which she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan did exceptionally well at the box office. Up next, she is prepping hard for her next 'Coolie No. 1' in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, Sara will be seen opposite South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The movie has already started creating buzz for all the right reasons. Apart from her stint in films, Sara has won millions of hearts with her beautiful looks and down-to-earth personality. Her bubbly nature is just another reason why people fall in love with her all the time. As she continues to shine brighter, check out her candid photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Her beautiful smile

    Her beautiful smile

    The Kedarnath actress' smile will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The actress will leave you mesmerised with her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    When it comes to style, be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional outfit, Sara knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This candid pic of the star from the sets of Love Aaj Kal will definitely make you fall for her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Happiness looks like this!

    Happiness looks like this!

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    BFFs

    BFFs

    You would definitely want Sara to be your friend!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Lost in conversation

    Lost in conversation

    Sara shares an amazing bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: Here\'s what South actresses say about Bollywood & their debut in Hindi films
Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara: Here's what South actresses say about Bollywood & their debut in Hindi films
Kiara Advani and her deep rooted connections in Bollywood will surprise you, Read on
Kiara Advani and her deep rooted connections in Bollywood will surprise you, Read on
Akshay Kumar\'s son Aarav Bhatia is a rising star; Check out UNSEEN photos
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia is a rising star; Check out UNSEEN photos
Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget\'s link ups grabbed limelight; Check it out
Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget's link ups grabbed limelight; Check it out
PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari\'s daughter Palak is the new age millennial style icon; Check it out
PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is the new age millennial style icon; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s Fitness Secrets: Here\'s what the Laal Singh Chaddha star does to stay fit and fabulous
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Secrets: Here's what the Laal Singh Chaddha star does to stay fit and fabulous

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement