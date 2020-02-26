/
Sara Ali Khan's CANDID photos make her our Woman Crush Wednesday; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan has won millions of hearts with her beautiful looks and down-to-earth personality. Her bubbly nature is just another reason why people fall in love with her all the time. As she continues to shine brighter, check out her candid photos.
Mumbai
Published: February 26, 2020 11:32 am
1 / 8
Sara Ali Khan's candid snaps
Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The stunning actress was popular even before she entered the industry. Sara made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She was later seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara's latest film Love Aaj Kal in which she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan did exceptionally well at the box office. Up next, she is prepping hard for her next 'Coolie No. 1' in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, Sara will be seen opposite South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. The movie has already started creating buzz for all the right reasons. Apart from her stint in films, Sara has won millions of hearts with her beautiful looks and down-to-earth personality. Her bubbly nature is just another reason why people fall in love with her all the time. As she continues to shine brighter, check out her candid photos.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
2 / 8
Her beautiful smile
The Kedarnath actress' smile will melt your heart for sure.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
3 / 8
Pretty as always
The actress will leave you mesmerised with her beauty.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
4 / 8
Can't take our eyes off her
When it comes to style, be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional outfit, Sara knows how to slay!
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
5 / 8
Cuteness personified
This candid pic of the star from the sets of Love Aaj Kal will definitely make you fall for her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Happiness looks like this!
The actress looks beyond gorgeous sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Viral bhayani
7 / 8
BFFs
You would definitely want Sara to be your friend!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Lost in conversation
Sara shares an amazing bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
