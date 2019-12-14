Home
Sara Ali Khan's controversies will take you by surprise; Check them out

Sara Ali Khan's controversies will take you by surprise; Check them out

Sara Ali Khan might only be two films old but she has already carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Since her debut, Sara has been a part of several controversies. Check them out!
December 14, 2019
    Sara's controversial moments

    Sara's controversial moments

    Sara Ali Khan might only be two films old but she has already carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Right from slaying it on the red carpets to being a face for various brands, Sara is doing it all with finesse. Sara marked her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and was later seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming film Coolie No 1. Sara will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and fans are excited to watch their chemistry in the same. Though her professional life often manages to create buzz on social media, her personal life makes headlines as well. Since her debut, Sara has been a part of several controversies. As we look forward to seeing her in the upcoming film which is slated to release next year, check out her controversial moments so far.

    Sara and Kartik Aaryan's viral kiss video

    Sara and Kartik Aaryan's viral kiss video

    Sara and Kartik who were reportedly dating each other called it quits due to their hectic schedule. For the uninitiated, Sara and Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. A few weeks ago, a video supposedly showing Sara and Kartik kissing went viral on social media. Addressing the same, Kartik said, "Was that really Sara and me?" and cleared the air surrounding the viral video.

    Real age controversy

    Real age controversy

    A controversy surrounding Sara Ali Khan's age started doing the rounds before she made her debut. Many thought that she is trying to hide her real age and is 25-years-old. However, during her interview with a leading daily, Sara was asked, "How many years have you dreamt of living this life (becoming an actress)?" She said, "For as long as I can remember... So, I would say 23 years, because that's how old I am." As of now, Sara is 24-years-old.

    Her magazine controversy

    Her magazine controversy

    A few weeks ago, Kedarnath actress' magazine controversy took the internet by storm. Social media users were highly pissed at Sara's magazine cover for being insensitive.

    Breakup rumours

    Breakup rumours

    Sara and Kartik's rumoured breakup created buzz for various reasons. It all started when Sara confessed her desire to go on a date with Kartik on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan. When Kartik was asked about it, he said, 'Coffee pina chahunga.' The rest is history! The duo will be now seen together in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal.

