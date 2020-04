1 / 7

Sara Ali Khan's beach photos

Sara Ali Khan made a stellar entry in the industry with Kedarnath followed with the commercial Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. However, she was the talk of the town way before she made her silver screen appearance as she was a paparazzi favourite. Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, she was always amongst one of the most anticipated debutants. She is also a true inspiration for the massive weight loss that she underwent before marking her on-screen debut. Talking about the journey, she said in an interview with BBC, “I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional.” Cut to years later, Sara is spotted at airports, Pilates sessions, cafes and her casual outings. Apart from her beauty, talent and wit, she is popular for her impeccable fashion sense. Although she opts for some of the simplest looks, they truly define elegance and she carries it off with confidence. From a set of churidar to salwar kameez, her gym and airport look to the most glamorous red carpet outfits, the actress is a stunner and there is no denying that. On the work front, she was last seen in Imtiaz Ali Khan directorial Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress has an amazing line-up of films with Coolie No.1 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush helmed by Anand L Rai. Speaking of which, today we have for you the actress' most gorgeous beach looks which are gawk-worthy!

Photo Credit : Instagram