Sara Ali Khan's namaste to Ranbir Kapoor's heart sign: Bollywood stars' quirky and endearing signature poses

1 / 8

B Town actors' signature poses

B Town stars are a paparazzi favourite and from gyms, airports, red carpets, parties to casual dinner dates, they are snapped in their stylish avatars. While some actors rarely pose, some of the stars strike some really great poses for the shutterbugs that often become their signature pose. The tabloid culture has become a thing now and people look forward to seeing some candid, carefree, no filter pictures of the stars. From Sara Ali Khan's namaste to Nora Fatehi's victory sign to Ranbir Kapoor's endearing heart sign, check out some of our stars' favourite signature poses that are too cute to miss.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani