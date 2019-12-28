Home
Sara Ali Khan's THESE photos with her best friend will make you miss your bestie; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. Today, check out these vacation pictures of Sara with her BFF.
2019-12-28
  • 1 / 12
    Sara Ali Khan's snaps with her BFF

    Sara Ali Khan's snaps with her BFF

    A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan went to Kerala for a vacation with her BFF Kamya Arora and shared a series of pictures from her travel diaries leaving us all longing for a vacay. Going by the pics she's posting on her Instagram, Sara is already missing her vacation. The Kedarnath actress captioned one of the pictures as, "Take me back to the backwaters already." The actress keeps taking time out of her hectic schedule to spend quality time with BFF Kamya. Sara's BFF is her travel as well as gym buddy. The Simmba star's social media is filled with stunning vacation photos with her bestie. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. As we look forward to it, check out these vacation pictures of Sara with her BFF.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Her happy place

    Her happy place

    Sara captioned this snap as, "My favourite spot on this planet is wherever I get to see you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Fun times

    Fun times

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Cycling

    Cycling

    Both make sure to have fun to the fullest while on a vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    BFF goals

    BFF goals

    The duo recently went on a holiday to Kerala.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Her favourite person

    Her favourite person

    Sharing this photo on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan mentioned that her BFF is her favourite person in the world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Gym buddies

    Gym buddies

    Both Sara and Kamya are fitness freaks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Water babies

    Water babies

    Sara recently shared this photo with her BFF enjoying in the pool and it went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Pool fun

    Pool fun

    Here's a picture of Sara having fun with Kamya in the pool!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Yin to her yang

    Yin to her yang

    This photo is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    Both are looking drop-dead gorgeous in this monochrome picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Madness

    Madness

    This pic sums up everything!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

