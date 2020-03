1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan's photos from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding

Sara Ali Khan never fails to surprise her fans with her interesting statements about her movies, costars, nepotism and link-ups. In an interview with a leading magazine, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her parents separation and her relationship with step-mom and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, will be seen next in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. On her debut appearance in the chat show Koffee with Karan, Sara spoke about how her father actor Saif Ali Khan made everyone in the family comfortable about Kareena. Sara said she is happy now that instead of one unhappy home she has two happy homes. Today, let's take a look at some of these throwback photos of Sara Ali Khan from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding.

Photo Credit : APH IMAGES