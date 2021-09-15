Soha Ali Khan to Mira Rajput Kapoor: PHOTOS of Bollywood celebrities twinning with their daughters

1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities twinning with their children

Bollywood is often spotted starting major trends. They have always given fashion goals, on-screen and in their real-life public appearances, as the Bollywood celebrities sure know to present themselves perfectly. Not only them, but their kids too are trendy. Many Bollywood celebrities have often left fans awestruck as they twin with their children, showcasing a fun side to them as parents. Here are pictures of Bollywood celebrities giving major mother-daughter goals as they twin with each other in designer outfits. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla