Soha Ali Khan to Mira Rajput Kapoor: PHOTOS of Bollywood celebrities twinning with their daughters

Bollywood is often spotted starting major trends. They have always given fashion goals, on-screen and in their real-life public appearances, as the Bollywood celebrities sure know to present themselves perfectly. Not only them, but their kids too are trendy. Many Bollywood celebrities have often left fans awestruck as they twin with their children, showcasing a fun side to them as parents. Here are pictures of Bollywood celebrities giving major mother-daughter goals as they twin with each other in designer outfits. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Neha Dhupia shares a candid picture of herself holding her little baby girl, Mehr Bedi, as they both wearing a white kaftan, having multi-colored print all over the outfit.
Shilpa Shetty shares a picture of herself celebrating the auspicious festival of Ganpati with her children, as she twins with her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, in a pink ethnic outfit.
Amrita Singh poses for the camera along with her daughter, Sara Ali Khan, as they twin looking gorgeous in a multi-coloured ethnic outfit.
Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a selfie with her daughter, Misha Kapoor, where the two look completely adorable together, twinning in a green and pink ethnic outfit.
Soha Ali Khan is often spotted twinning with her little daughter, Inaaya, as in this picture, where the mother-daughter duo is wearing white and blue tie-dye kaftan co-ords.