When Sara Ali Khan donned a breezy maxi dress worth Rs 2500 & proved she is the girl next door; See PHOTOS

Sara's most beautiful ethnic outfit you can own at an affordable price

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which not only did commercially well but also won critical acclaim. However, she was the talk of the town even before she made her debut as she was often papped in the city. She is till date a paparazzi favourite and her signature 'namaste' pose is widely adored and loved and her happy-go-lucky vibes and simplicity make her a nationwide favourite. Her ethnic wardrobe has her wearing a lot of retail brands too which automatically makes her outfits extremely adaptable and affordable. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Sara shared her take on fashion, “I don’t think about fashion all that much. I never have. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good. I just think that there is a time and place for everything". She further added, "When I go out or make an appearance, I want to have fun with hair and make-up, and new clothes. As far as my style is concerned, I don’t adhere to regular conventions. I am most comfortable in a chikankari salwar kameez or a tracksuit. It’s a personal statement and I wear it for unapologetically." Last year, Sara stepped out in the most comfortable maxi dress and her look can be recreated in approximately Rs 2500. Sara was spotted in Mumbai and she wore a printed Global Desi maxi dress for the occasion. The A-line maxi had an orange print all over and is the perfect option for the summer season. The dress had a cinched waist and Sara chose to style it with a pair of orange juttis. The Simmba actor kept her half hair swept back and went make-up free for the casual outing. She opted for orange bangles and chose simple white studs as earrings.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani