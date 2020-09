1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan with the cutest bunch of fans

Sara Ali Khan's beach pictures are making our feed brighter every day. Sara Ali Khan went for a Goa holiday recently with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her closest friends. Her friends shared photos on social media and well, the actress surely seemed to have had a great time. Sara Ali Khan made her much-awaited debut back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Being born into a family of Royals and filmstars, every action of the star kid was observed closely by fans of her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh even before her debut. The actress was not always the same as she looks like now physically. Sara was always a credential student at the University of Columbia but she always wanted to be on screen as an actor. Her father Saif Ali Khan revealed how she decided to become an actress after watching actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'." The actress is yet to make any official remarks on the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and it was recently revealed that she was dating the late actor. Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Now, she will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It is reported that the film is expected to resume shooting soon. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Today take a look at these throwback snaps of the actress with her cutest fans.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani