Meet Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar. Among many popular star kids, Sara has garnered massive attention for her down to earth nature. Apart from this, Sara Tendulkar also enjoys a social media following of about 1.4m followers. Time and again, the cricketer’s daughter takes to social media space to share her ravishing looks online with fans. Recently, just a day after celebrating her 24th birthday, on October 12, Sara hit the headlines for leaving Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan mesmerised with her sun-kissed photo. It so happened that her latest Instagram post on ‘being all smiles’ was liked by the Love Aaj Kal 2 star. Eagle-eyed fans of the star were quick to notice Kartik Aaryan’s reaction to her post and immediately it sent social media abuzz. While Kartik and Sara both haven’t commented on the reaction of their followers, there’s no clarity on how well do the two know each other. Amid this, here’s everything that you need to know about Sara Tendulkar’s life.
Photo Credit : Sara Tendulkar Instagram
Sara Tendulkar has completed her schooling from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School located in Mumbai. Later, the 24-year-old moved to London to pursue her graduation in medicine. When Sara procured her degree, dad Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media to share, "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world Sara."
Sara isn’t a sportsperson like her father, but she is an avid fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the star takes to her social media to share fitness-related posts online.
The youngster loves her dad immensely and often pens down heartwarming notes for him. Previously on the occasion of Father’s Day, Sara shared, “Thank you for always having my back. Happy Father’s Day to my doppelganger.”
Sara Tendulkar also loves to travel and her wanderlust spirit is aptly evident on her Instagram profile. Be it visiting the Eiffel Tower or enjoying picturesque views of London, the star-kid’s social media is filled with her ‘Tourist alert’ posts.
Previously, Sara Tendulkar has sparked romance rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill. It so happened that the cricketer was previously seen sharing the same caption as Sara, which gave rise to romantic link-up rumours between the two. However, both the parties haven’t officially commented on the same.