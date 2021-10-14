Meet Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar

1 / 6

Meet Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar. Among many popular star kids, Sara has garnered massive attention for her down to earth nature. Apart from this, Sara Tendulkar also enjoys a social media following of about 1.4m followers. Time and again, the cricketer’s daughter takes to social media space to share her ravishing looks online with fans. Recently, just a day after celebrating her 24th birthday, on October 12, Sara hit the headlines for leaving Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan mesmerised with her sun-kissed photo. It so happened that her latest Instagram post on ‘being all smiles’ was liked by the Love Aaj Kal 2 star. Eagle-eyed fans of the star were quick to notice Kartik Aaryan’s reaction to her post and immediately it sent social media abuzz. While Kartik and Sara both haven’t commented on the reaction of their followers, there’s no clarity on how well do the two know each other. Amid this, here’s everything that you need to know about Sara Tendulkar’s life.

Photo Credit : Sara Tendulkar Instagram