Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara will leave you spellbound with her beauty; Check out her sunkissed photos

Sara Tendulkar's sunkissed photos

The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a star in her own right. The beautiful star kid will leave you spellbound with her beauty for sure. Though she rarely makes any public appearances, Sara is very active on social media. She keeps sharing her stunning photos on Instagram giving her fans an insight into her lavish life. For the uninitiated, Sara completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School and completed her graduation in medicine from the University College of London. Yes, she followed the footsteps of her mom Anjali Tendulkar. Sara's social media posts include a lot of family photos. Undoubtedly, Sara is her daddy's little girl. Other than that, Sara has also shared a picture with Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of Javed Jaaferi. Going by her Instagram posts, Sara is certainly enjoying her life to the fullest. Her beauty will definitely leave you spellbound. Don't believe us? Check out her sunkissed photos!

Photo Credit : Instagram