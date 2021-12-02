Sara Tendulkar is the new fashion icon: 5 Photos of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter from her London diaries

1 / 6

5 Photos of Sara Tendulkar from her London diaries

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is setting the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping looks. Sara recently completed her graduation from London and is often seen juggling between Mumbai and London. The star kid has been making new waves on social media with her simplicity and charming personality. Sara Tendulkar is a growing fashionista and keeps giving her fans some major style inspiration through her social media. Here's a look at some of the gorgeous pictures of Sara Tendulkar from her London diaries.

Photo Credit : Sara Tendulkar's Instagram