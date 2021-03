1 / 11

Sara Tendulkar’s sunkissed pictures

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of popular former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar, who is a paediatrician. Sara was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She has a younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, who is an aspiring cricketer. Sara Tendulkar completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and graduated in medicine from the University College London (UCL). Sara is the maternal granddaughter of Annabel Mehta and considers her grandmother as her partner-in-crime. Even though there have been many rumours about Sara Tendulkar getting into the world of acting and being a part of Bollywood, her father Sachin Tendulkar has denied all these rumours confirming that the star-kid will not be seen in Bollywood anytime soon. Sara Tendulkar believes in social work and is often spotted raising money for many charity events. Sara Tendulkar is a huge internet sensation today as she never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans and followers by sharing goofy and informative posts. Here are Sara Tendulkar’s sun-kissed pictures flaunting her natural beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sara Tendulkar Instagram