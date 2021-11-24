Sarah Hyland Birthday: 6 precious PHOTOS of the star with the Modern Family cast that you cannot miss out on

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland has played a relatable character in Modern Family. Being one of the Dunphy kids (the household with the coolest dad ever!) Hyland's Haley Dunphy has been one of the most celebrated characters of the show. Her constant banter with her very strict mother Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and the most chilled relationship with her father Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) would always be too hilarious. Haley's love and hate relationship with her siblings Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) and Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould) had us laugh our hearts out. If we had to talk about the actress behind the character, Hyland has often opened up about her health struggles and how she managed to shoot despite all of it. She had to undergo two kidney transplants as a result of kidney dysplasia. She had also discussed her insecurities and how she fought her way towards self-acceptance. Not just on-screen, where she made a good living for herself by bagging an impressive job, Hyland has been inspirational off-screen as well. On the actress's 31st birthday, we take a look at some of her stunning photos with the cast of Modern Family. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES