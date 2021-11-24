Sarah Hyland Birthday: 6 precious PHOTOS of the star with the Modern Family cast that you cannot miss out on

Sarah Hyland has played a relatable character in Modern Family. Being one of the Dunphy kids (the household with the coolest dad ever!) Hyland's Haley Dunphy has been one of the most celebrated characters of the show. Her constant banter with her very strict mother Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and the most chilled relationship with her father Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) would always be too hilarious. Haley's love and hate relationship with her siblings Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) and Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould) had us laugh our hearts out.
If we had to talk about the actress behind the character, Hyland has often opened up about her health struggles and how she managed to shoot despite all of it. She had to undergo two kidney transplants as a result of kidney dysplasia. She had also discussed her insecurities and how she fought her way towards self-acceptance. Not just on-screen, where she made a good living for herself by bagging an impressive job, Hyland has been inspirational off-screen as well.
On the actress's 31st birthday, we take a look at some of her stunning photos with the cast of Modern Family. Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Sarah Hyland posed with her brother Luke Dunphy aka Nolan Gould and uncle Mitchell Pritchett aka Jesse Tyler Ferguson during their appearance at TrevorLIVE LA.
A precious photograph indeed! In this photo, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Ariel Winter can be seen having some fun time at Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.
Some of the Pritchetts and Dunphys pose happily during FYC Event for Modern Family in 2018.
This must have been a happy day for the Modern Family cast as they were crowned the winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Here, Sarah Hyland is posing with Sofia Vergara who played the role of Gloria Pritchett in the show.
Sarah Hyland and the other women from Modern Family pose happily with their awards for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.