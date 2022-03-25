Sarah Jessica Parker Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE performances by the Sex And The City actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 57! The actress is popularly known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO blockbuster series Sex And The City. Parker was lauded for her performance as Carrie and was awarded two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her exceptional portrayal of the character. Parker's Carrie Bradshaw was not just recognised by the critics but was also loved by the fans and was later even branded as the greatest female character in television history. In 2012, Parker finally made her TV return as Isabelle Wright in the FOX series Glee and has continued giving inspiring performances ever since. Fans of Parker were over the moon when it was announced that she will be reprising the role of Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That... in 2021. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Sarah Jessica Parker's best performances on TV and on the big screen.

Photo Credit : Getty Images