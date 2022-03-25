Sarah Jessica Parker Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE performances by the Sex And The City actress

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 57! The actress is popularly known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO blockbuster series Sex And The City. Parker was lauded for her performance as Carrie and was awarded two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her exceptional portrayal of the character. Parker's Carrie Bradshaw was not just recognised by the critics but was also loved by the fans and was later even branded as the greatest female character in television history. In 2012, Parker finally made her TV return as Isabelle Wright in the FOX series Glee and has continued giving inspiring performances ever since. Fans of Parker were over the moon when it was announced that she will be reprising the role of Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That... in 2021. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Sarah Jessica Parker's best performances on TV and on the big screen.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One of the most iconic shows of the late 90s, Sex And The City revolves around the life of Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte in New York through their ups and downs including their ever-changing sex lives.
Photo Credit : HBO
A continuation of Sex And The City, this 2021 version of the series follows the women from the legendary series and depicts how their lives and friendships have transformed now that they are in their 50s. Parker reprises her role as Carrie in the series.
Photo Credit : HBO Max
A family horror directed by Kenny Ortega, this film casts Parker as Sarah Sanderson and follows the three witches who resurrect after 300 years when Max, a young boy whose family moves to Salem, lights the cursed candle of black flame triggering the return of the evil witches who want revenge and plan to reign terror on the world.
Photo Credit : Walt Disney Pictures
Starring Parker as Paula opposite Matthew McConaughey as Tripp, this Tom Dey rom-com follows Paula an expert hired by Tripp's parents, Al and Sue, to get their middle-aged son out of their house but Paula soon realises that Tripp is no ordinary client.
Photo Credit : Paramount Pictures Studio
This rom-com follows an uptight and traditional businesswoman, Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) whose boyfriend takes her to meet his contrasting quirky and outgoing family on their annual Christmas bash, Meredith quickly realises that she is out of place amongst such a family.
Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios
A three-season comedy-drama series based on the lives of Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Robert Dufresne (Thomas Haden Church), a married couple settled in New York who decide to separate yet their dislike for each other often result in comedic situations.