Sardar Press Meet:

After entertaining the fans with the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, Karthi is all set to grace the silver screens yet again with the action spy thriller, Sardar. Today, the makers of Karthi's highly-awaited espionage thriller organized a star-studded press conference for the upcoming movie. Karthi, Raashii Khanna, Laila, and director P S Mithran marked their graceful presence at the event, along with the crew. In addition to this, Chunky Panday, who is making his Tamil debut with Sardar also attended the event. While Karthi looked dapper in a white sweatshirt, and black trousers, his leading lady was a sight for the sore eyes in white ethnic wear. If the reports are to be believed, Karthi will play a dual role in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. One of his characters is likely to be a cop. Sardar is scheduled to get a theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil for Diwali this year. Now, let us give you a sneak peek into the Sardar press meet.