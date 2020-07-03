/
Saroj Khan passes away at 71: THESE priceless photos of the choreographer will forever remain in our hearts
The nation woke up to yet another heart-breaking news early this morning. Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Take a look at some of her most priceless photos that will make us miss her smile forever!
Ekta Varma
July 3, 2020
Saroj Khan's beautiful moments to cherish forever
It was yet another heartbreaking morning for the country today as the news of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's demise came in. On 3 July, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, after she complained of breathing and today, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am. Saroj Khan (71) is survived by son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Saroj Khan's contribution to the Indian cinema has to be treasured forever. She choreographed over 2000 songs. While Saroj Khan started her career as a background dancer at the age of three, she got her first break as a choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 and her last choreographed song was for Karan Johar’s Kalank wherein Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit for the song- Tabaah Ho Gaye. Her demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and Sunil Grover among others. While many celebrities mourned Khan's demise, her favourite student and actress Madhuri Dixit, whom she shared an extremely close bond with, took to social media to mourn her Masterji's demise. Madhuri tweeted, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji." Take a look at the ace choreographer's most heart-warming photos that will make you miss her.
Beauty personified
Saroj Khan had recently signed up as the brand ambassador for a dancers association.
Goofy expressions
This pic will melt your heart.
The time she received the credit for her outstanding work
When the veteran choreographer received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema for dance.
She will be missed
"Dance isn't about the feet dancing or the body moving, it's about the soul talking. #worlddanceday." she wrote with this post.
When she promoted staying indoors in lockdown
The ace choreographer requested all her fans to stay indoors amid lockdown with this photo holding a sign that says, "Stay home, stay safe."
A well-spent last birthday
She posted this adorable photo and captioned it as, "A very well spent birthday with my little one! Thank you all for your wishes!! Loads of love, Saroj Khan."
Such a beautiful smile
This smile will be deeply missed.
Her incredible body of work
Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj was known for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs.
On the sets of a reality show
When she visited a reality show and looked graceful as always.
