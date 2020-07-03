Saroj Khan Passes Away: Check out these surprising facts about the late Bollywood choreographer

Advertisement
Saroj Khan's demise has yet again left the entire nation in shock. The legendary choreographer's songs are still one of the most iconic ones in Bollywood. Today take a look at these interesting facts about her inspiring life that will leave you surprised.
    Take a look at these facts about the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

    Saroj Khan's demise has left the entire nation shocked. The 71-year-old was referred to as Masterji by everyone in the industry. Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, after she complained of breathing, and today, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am. Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs and is known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India". All throughout her life, she inspired people with her dance. Madhuri Dixit who was Saroj Khan's favourite student and also a dear friend expressed her shock and condolences in a post with several photos of herself with the late choreographer quoting, "I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj Ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family." Saroj Khan is survived by son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The choreographer's last collaboration was with her favourite Madhuri Dixit for Kalank's song Tabaah Ho Gaye. She also choreographed iconic songs like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002) and of course! Hawa Hawai in Mr. India. Today have a look at these interesting facts about the legend.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Know her real name

    Saroj Khan was born as Nirmala Nagpal on November 22, 1948.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Her family was into business

    She belonged to a rich business family from Pakistan. Her family shifted to India post partition but lost all the wealth.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    The rising star

    At the age of 3, her family doctor who belonged to the film industry saw her potential for dance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Child artist at 3

    Saroj shared that her work as an artist helped her family survive for 9 years.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Her first ever movie

    With the film Nazarana, she entered Bollywood as a child artist.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Know her mentor

    Saroj Khan learned dancing while working under dance director B. Sohanlal.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    The way she referred herself

    Saroj used to refer to herself as Anglo Indian as she practiced dance forms like acrobats, jiving, and rock & roll.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Reaching milestones at a tender age

    At the age of 12, she was an assistant dance director and was teaching dance to actors like Helen and Vyjayanthimala.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    First individual work

    With Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, she started her journey as an independent choreographer.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Becoming infamous with this song

    After she choreographed Sridevi for Hawa Hawai in Mr. India, Saroj Khan became widely popular.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her first wedding

    She got married at the age of 13 to B. Sohanlal, who was 43 years old when they married.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Remembering her accolades

    Khan is the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography with three wins.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    This actress helped Saroj Khan a lot

    Sadhana Shivdasani helped Saroj Khan a lot after Khan parted ways with her husband.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another surprising fact about her struggle

    She was rejected several times due to her western dressing style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

