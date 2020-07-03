Saroj Khan Passes Away: Check out these surprising facts about the late Bollywood choreographer

1 / 15

Take a look at these facts about the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan's demise has left the entire nation shocked. The 71-year-old was referred to as Masterji by everyone in the industry. Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, after she complained of breathing, and today, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am. Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs and is known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India". All throughout her life, she inspired people with her dance. Madhuri Dixit who was Saroj Khan's favourite student and also a dear friend expressed her shock and condolences in a post with several photos of herself with the late choreographer quoting, "I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj Ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family." Saroj Khan is survived by son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The choreographer's last collaboration was with her favourite Madhuri Dixit for Kalank's song Tabaah Ho Gaye. She also choreographed iconic songs like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002) and of course! Hawa Hawai in Mr. India. Today have a look at these interesting facts about the legend.

Photo Credit : APH Images