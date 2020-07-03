/
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Check out these surprising facts about the late Bollywood choreographer
Saroj Khan's demise has yet again left the entire nation in shock. The legendary choreographer's songs are still one of the most iconic ones in Bollywood. Today take a look at these interesting facts about her inspiring life that will leave you surprised.
Take a look at these facts about the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan
Saroj Khan's demise has left the entire nation shocked. The 71-year-old was referred to as Masterji by everyone in the industry. Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, after she complained of breathing, and today, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am. Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs and is known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India". Saroj Khan is survived by son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The choreographer's last collaboration was with her favourite Madhuri Dixit for Kalank's song Tabaah Ho Gaye. She also choreographed iconic songs like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002) and of course! Hawa Hawai in Mr. India.
Know her real name
Saroj Khan was born as Nirmala Nagpal on November 22, 1948.
Her family was into business
She belonged to a rich business family from Pakistan. Her family shifted to India post partition but lost all the wealth.
The rising star
At the age of 3, her family doctor who belonged to the film industry saw her potential for dance.
Child artist at 3
Saroj shared that her work as an artist helped her family survive for 9 years.
Her first ever movie
With the film Nazarana, she entered Bollywood as a child artist.
Know her mentor
Saroj Khan learned dancing while working under dance director B. Sohanlal.
The way she referred herself
Saroj used to refer to herself as Anglo Indian as she practiced dance forms like acrobats, jiving, and rock & roll.
Reaching milestones at a tender age
At the age of 12, she was an assistant dance director and was teaching dance to actors like Helen and Vyjayanthimala.
First individual work
With Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, she started her journey as an independent choreographer.
Becoming infamous with this song
After she choreographed Sridevi for Hawa Hawai in Mr. India, Saroj Khan became widely popular.
Her first wedding
She got married at the age of 13 to B. Sohanlal, who was 43 years old when they married.
Remembering her accolades
Khan is the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography with three wins.
This actress helped Saroj Khan a lot
Sadhana Shivdasani helped Saroj Khan a lot after Khan parted ways with her husband.
Another surprising fact about her struggle
She was rejected several times due to her western dressing style.
