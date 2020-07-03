/
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Dhak Dhak to Ek Do Teen: Songs choreographed by the legend for Madhuri Dixit
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest. As we mourn her demise, here are some of the iconic songs choreographed by Masterji for her favourite Madhuri Dixit.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: July 3, 2020 11:30 am
Iconic songs choreographed by Saroj Khan for her favourite Madhuri Dixit
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest. The ace choreographer who was 71 was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. Earlier, she had complained of breathing issues. Several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kohli, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunil Grover and others are mourning the demise of the ace choreographer. She began her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana, and a background dancer in the late 1950s. She later shifted her focus to choreography and first worked as an assistant choreographer and later got her break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam. Fondly known as Masterji, she has choreographed many iconic songs in her career that are remembered till date. Over the years, she went on to work with many Bollywood celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. The dance icon last choreographed for Karan Johar's movie Kalank wherein she choreographed Madhuri Dixit. As we mourn her demise, here are some of the popular songs choreographed by Saroj Khan for her favourite Madhuri Dixit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dhak Dhak Karne Laga
Dhak Dhak Karne Laga remains one of the popular romantic songs to date. The dance is still etched in our minds. It featured Madhuri Dixit along with Anil Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Tamma Tamma
The Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It was recreated in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania as 'Tamma Tamma Again.'
Photo Credit : Twitter
Dola Re Dola
Dola Re Dola from the film Devdas featuring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai remains one of the popular dance choreographed by Saroj Khan.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai
Not only the song, but the dance also won many hearts. It also won an award for Best Choreography.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Ek Do Teen
Ek Do Teen from Tezaab featuring Madhuri Dixit still remains one of the most popular dance numbers that has been ever produced. It was also recreated by Jacqueline Fernandez.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Chane Ke Khet Mein
Saroj Khan choreographed this dance number. And Madhuri Dixit did a fabulous job in the same.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Tabah Ho Gaye
Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank featuring Madhuri Dixit was the last song Saroj Khan choreographed.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Maar Dala
Maar Dala from Devdas is another hit dance number choreographed by Saroj Khan.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar
Saroj Khan choreographed this hit dance number featuring Madhuri Dixit who made everyone fall in love with her dance moves.
Photo Credit : Youtube