Saroj Khan Passes Away: Dhak Dhak to Ek Do Teen: Songs choreographed by the legend for Madhuri Dixit

1 / 10

Iconic songs choreographed by Saroj Khan for her favourite Madhuri Dixit

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest. The ace choreographer who was 71 was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. Earlier, she had complained of breathing issues. Several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kohli, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunil Grover and others are mourning the demise of the ace choreographer. She began her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana, and a background dancer in the late 1950s. She later shifted her focus to choreography and first worked as an assistant choreographer and later got her break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam. Fondly known as Masterji, she has choreographed many iconic songs in her career that are remembered till date. Over the years, she went on to work with many Bollywood celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. The dance icon last choreographed for Karan Johar's movie Kalank wherein she choreographed Madhuri Dixit. As we mourn her demise, here are some of the popular songs choreographed by Saroj Khan for her favourite Madhuri Dixit.

Photo Credit : Instagram