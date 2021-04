1 / 9

Sayantani Ghosh’s lesser-known facts

Sayantani Ghosh is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. Recently, during an “Ask Me Anything” session with her fans and followers, she narrated an incident regarding body shaming and negativity that will leave fans surprised. Somebody saw this interactive platform as an opportunity to ask disgusting questions to the television star and went ahead to ask Sayantani Ghosh’s “bra size”. The celebrity instantly replied to the question asking for the fan’s “size or level of their IQ” adding further that she doesn’t even think it will be a “zero”. Then, Sayantani Ghosh took to her official social media handle to share a long note revealing that even though she gave a “befitting reply” to the person who asked this question, she feels that there is a lot more to talk about. Sayantani Ghosh straight up asked the people on social media about what is the obsession with “women’s breasts” creating a huge controversy in the media. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the strong and opinionated television actor, Sayantani Ghosh that her fans and followers need to know about. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sayantani Ghosh Instagram