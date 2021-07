1 / 5

Candid shot

Arya is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil industry. Professional, the actor was set with back-to-back hits and then suddenly one day personally things made a nice turn when he met Sayyeshaa, who is his wife now. Arya and Sayyeshaa met in 2018 and fell madly in love with each other on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth. How beautiful right? Another interesting thing about their love story is, Sayyeshaa is 16 years younger than him. Many people trolled them for the age gap but they didn't care as it is said all that matters is love at the end. And when you fall in love, you just do, neither age, height, weight, gender, or anything matters. Despite the trolls, Arya being 38 years old and Sayyeshaa being 21 years old, tied the knot in March 2019. The couple are living happily since then and their photos on social media are too cute to miss out on. So today, let's check out their PDA-filled photos. Also, today the couple have been blessed with a baby girl so what better occasion to get a glimpse into their beautiful married life. Take a look at the photos below:

Photo Credit : Sayyeshaa Instagram