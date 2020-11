1 / 10

Sayyeshaa Saigal's no makeup photos

Sayyeshaa Saigal is one of the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry. The gorgeous actress made her debut in the industry with the Telugu film Akhil and won many hearts. She has been a part of many movies. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in the film Shivaay. The actress will be next seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film with Boyapati Srinu. Fans and followers of the actress are beyond happy. On the personal side, as we know, Sayyeshaa is super active on social media. From sharing selfies to romantic pictures with husband and actor Arya, Sayyeshaa's social media posts are a delight to her fans. The actress often shares her no makeup pictures and fans compliment her for flaunting her natural skin. Speaking of that, the actress' beautiful pictures flaunting her de-glam look will make you fall in love with her more.

Photo Credit : Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram