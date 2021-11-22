Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: From Black Widow to Lucy, you CANNOT miss these 5 films by the star

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson celebrates her 37th birthday today!! While it may surprise many people, the actress has been in Hollywood for over 25 years. Although she made her debut in the fantasy comedy North in 1994, she only rose to fame in 1996. Over her almost 3 decade-long journey in the business, the star has blessed us with several great films. Back in 2018 and 2019, Johansson even became the world's highest-paid actress and was featured on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list after her films grossed over USD 14.3 billion worldwide. Today, to mark her special day, we’re curating a list of her top 5 films you must watch if you haven't already!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Former KGB spy Natasha Romanoff is shocked to find out that her ex handler, General Dreykov, is still alive. In a bid to destroy him, Natasha reunites with her lost family and is forced to confront her dark past.
Photo Credit : MCU
Johansson essays the role of Lucy in the film, she gains extraordinary physical and mental capabilities after the effects of a performance-enhancing drug set in. Soon, she evolves into a warrior bent on destroying those who held her captive.
Photo Credit : Amazon Prime
The 2008 action film gave birth to Scarlett’s iconic MCU character Natasha Romanoff! The film follows Tony Stark as he constructs a high-tech armoured suit to escape from capture. Once he manages to escape, he decides to use his suit to fight against evil forces to save the world.
Photo Credit : Marvel
The 2017 comedy is about Johansson/Jess and her four friends, who reunite after ten years to celebrate her impending wedding. However, things take an unexpected turn when the girls accidentally kill the male stripper that they had hired.
The 2007 comedy follows a college graduate (Johansson) who works as a nanny for a wealthy New York family. While working, she has to handle a spoiled brat, his dysfunctional relationship with his family and a new romance in her personal life.