Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: From Black Widow to Lucy, you CANNOT miss these 5 films by the star

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson celebrates her 37th birthday today!! While it may surprise many people, the actress has been in Hollywood for over 25 years. Although she made her debut in the fantasy comedy North in 1994, she only rose to fame in 1996. Over her almost 3 decade-long journey in the business, the star has blessed us with several great films. Back in 2018 and 2019, Johansson even became the world's highest-paid actress and was featured on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list after her films grossed over USD 14.3 billion worldwide. Today, to mark her special day, we’re curating a list of her top 5 films you must watch if you haven't already!

Photo Credit : Getty Images