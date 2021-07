1 / 6

Scarlett Johansson's lesser-known facts

Scarlett Johansson is one of the top actresses in Hollywood. She was acknowledged as the world’s highest-paid actor in 2019. Her movies have grossed over USD 14.3 billion worldwide, making her the ninth highest grossing box-office actor of all time. Scarlett Johansson is also the winner of several awards and accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play and a BAFTA Award for Best Actor and nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson is most popularly known for playing the character of Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The actor is also interested in philanthrophy and politics and is often spotted making statements. Even though fans and followers of the actor know a lot about her current professional and personal life, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Scarlette Johansson that people would want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla