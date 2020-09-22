Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Schitt's creek
/
Schitt's Creek: Dan Levy revealed Catherine O'Hara refused to play the lead role; Facts you did not know

Schitt's Creek: Dan Levy revealed Catherine O'Hara refused to play the lead role; Facts you did not know

Schitt's Creek lesser known facts will leave you as surprised as the show itself. Take a look at these things about the Emmy awards record breaking show.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 01:24 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Lesser known facts about Schitt's Creek

    Lesser known facts about Schitt's Creek

    Schitt's Creek legit swept all the major Comedy category awards in Emmy awards 2020. The Canadian comedy show which broke Emmy records, upended television conventions, even created a benchmark in the streaming era. Schitt’s Creek nine total wins for its sixth and final season broke the record of eight that Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2018 and matched in 2019. The show won all seven awards in the comedy bracket for lead actress (Catherine O’Hara), lead actor (Eugene Levy), supporting actress (Annie Murphy) and supporting actor (Dan Levy), as well as writing (Dan Levy), directing (Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino) and the coveted comedy series trophy. But what really caught everyone's attention was Dan Levy's backstage comments hinting a possible movie for the comedy show "To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show.If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again." Schitt's Creek falls into many different comedy show genres, but it adds its own twists to give it a more creative approach than many network comedies. Especially the angle of the main love story of the series being that of David Rose played by Dan himself and Patrick played by singer actor Noah Reid portrayed an LGBTQ relationship and how beautifully normalizes it makes it a winner not only in award shows but in millions of hearts as well. Today take a look at few of the lesser known facts about the show.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 2 / 9
    Annie Murphy had 3 dollars in her bank account when she came for auditions

    Annie Murphy had 3 dollars in her bank account when she came for auditions

    Yes! The beloved daughter of David Rose in the series portrayed by Annie in real life had her house burnt down and had only 3 dollars when she came for auditions.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 3 / 9
    Eugene came up with the title of the series

    Eugene came up with the title of the series

    When their team were researching ways that people had lost their fortunes, they came across stories of people who had bought towns for various reasons and later ended up bankrupt. “We thought, well, what if this family, as a joke for the son's 16th birthday, found this town called Schitt's Creek, bought it as a joke because of the name and then ended up having to live there?” shared Daniel.

    Photo Credit : Dan Levy's Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Remeber Roland Schitt? His real daughter was to play the role of Alexis Rose

    Remeber Roland Schitt? His real daughter was to play the role of Alexis Rose

    Abby Elliott was initially roped in to play the role of Alexis but the role later went to Annie since Abby had other commitments

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 5 / 9
    Catherine O'Hara was not ready to play the lead

    Catherine O'Hara was not ready to play the lead

    “‘It’s just 15 minutes,’” O’Hara remembers Eugene telling her. “‘Then, even if it sells, I won’t bug you about doing the role.’” But when the show sold and Dan came knocking. “We had to go back to her and say, ‘Remember that show that we shot that was 14 minutes? Do you want to do that now for 13 episodes?’” says Dan Levy. Catherine earlier turned down the role but later after Dan and Eugene convinced her she finally agreed.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Did you love Moira's vocabulary? Here's how Catherine aced her dialouges

    Did you love Moira's vocabulary? Here's how Catherine aced her dialouges

    Catherine used books like Philavery: A Treasury of Unusual Words and Mrs. Byrne’s Dictionary of Unusual, Obscure, and Preposterous to get her role on point.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 7 / 9
    A baseball team changed its name to the show's title

    A baseball team changed its name to the show's title

    The town were the show was shoot had a baseball team which changed its name to the name of the show to honour the amazing work of the cast.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 9
    Meet the inspiration of the show

    Meet the all rounder of the show

    Dan Levy is not just the actor of the show but he’s also the creator, writer and showrunner, and sometimes director of the series.

    Photo Credit : Netflix

  • 9 / 9
    Annie also auditioned for the role of Stevie Budd

    Annie also auditioned for the role of Stevie Budd

    Annie revealed that she auditioned for both Stevie Budd—the deadpan concierge at the Schitt's Creek motel where the Roses make their home—and Alexis, the self-centered socialite character

    Photo Credit : Netflix

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement