Schitt's Creek: Dan Levy revealed Catherine O'Hara refused to play the lead role; Facts you did not know

Lesser known facts about Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek legit swept all the major Comedy category awards in Emmy awards 2020. The Canadian comedy show which broke Emmy records, upended television conventions, even created a benchmark in the streaming era. Schitt’s Creek nine total wins for its sixth and final season broke the record of eight that Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2018 and matched in 2019. The show won all seven awards in the comedy bracket for lead actress (Catherine O’Hara), lead actor (Eugene Levy), supporting actress (Annie Murphy) and supporting actor (Dan Levy), as well as writing (Dan Levy), directing (Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino) and the coveted comedy series trophy. But what really caught everyone's attention was Dan Levy's backstage comments hinting a possible movie for the comedy show "To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show.If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again." Schitt's Creek falls into many different comedy show genres, but it adds its own twists to give it a more creative approach than many network comedies. Especially the angle of the main love story of the series being that of David Rose played by Dan himself and Patrick played by singer actor Noah Reid portrayed an LGBTQ relationship and how beautifully normalizes it makes it a winner not only in award shows but in millions of hearts as well. Today take a look at few of the lesser known facts about the show.

Photo Credit : Netflix