Off-screen camaraderie of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin actors Ayesha Singh & Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most beloved shows currently being played on television screens. The show has been in the list of top 5 show in the TRP list, since it has started airing. The audience connects to the characters and the storyline of the show. The characters of Sai and Virat played respectively by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt have appealed to the audience intrinsically with their unique dynamic. In the show, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya as seen enemies but they share a great friendship off screen. Here are some pictures of the adorable duo.
Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram
Bonding on sets
Here Ayesha Singh is seen hugging Aishwarya Sharma, who plays the role of Pakhi in the show. Ayesha shared, “Growing more n more fond this beautiful person with each passing day Unlimited fun with @aisharma812 #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #bts.”
In the post shared by Ayesha, the duo is seen having a gala time as they apply colours to one another for the festive sequence. Ayesha wrote, “Sharing laughs and spreading love off screen.. with @aisharma812 #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin on @starplus and @disneyplushotstar 8pm.”
Here Ayesha Singh is seen posing with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt as they sent Diwali wishes for fans.
In the picture, the actors are seen having a great time together after the shoot. Aishwarya captioned, “Unity is strength”
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Sharma instagram
Aishwarya and Ayesha are seen making hilarious expressions with the backdrop of sets. The actresses were joined by Neil Bhatt and Kishori Shahane.