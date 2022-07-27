Off-screen camaraderie of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin actors Ayesha Singh & Aishwarya Sharma

1 / 6

Ayesha aishwarya pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most beloved shows currently being played on television screens. The show has been in the list of top 5 show in the TRP list, since it has started airing. The audience connects to the characters and the storyline of the show. The characters of Sai and Virat played respectively by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt have appealed to the audience intrinsically with their unique dynamic. In the show, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya as seen enemies but they share a great friendship off screen. Here are some pictures of the adorable duo.

Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram