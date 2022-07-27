Off-screen camaraderie of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin actors Ayesha Singh & Aishwarya Sharma

    Ayesha aishwarya pics

    Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most beloved shows currently being played on television screens. The show has been in the list of top 5 show in the TRP list, since it has started airing. The audience connects to the characters and the storyline of the show. The characters of Sai and Virat played respectively by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt have appealed to the audience intrinsically with their unique dynamic. In the show, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya as seen enemies but they share a great friendship off screen. Here are some pictures of the adorable duo.

    Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram

    Bonding on sets

    Bonding on sets Here Ayesha Singh is seen hugging Aishwarya Sharma, who plays the role of Pakhi in the show. Ayesha shared, “Growing more n more fond this beautiful person with each passing day Unlimited fun with @aisharma812 #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #bts.”

    Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram

    Enjoying a good laugh

    In the post shared by Ayesha, the duo is seen having a gala time as they apply colours to one another for the festive sequence. Ayesha wrote, “Sharing laughs and spreading love off screen.. with @aisharma812 #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin on @starplus and @disneyplushotstar 8pm.”

    Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram

    The fun trio

    Here Ayesha Singh is seen posing with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt as they sent Diwali wishes for fans.

    Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram

    Having fun with the gang

    In the picture, the actors are seen having a great time together after the shoot. Aishwarya captioned, “Unity is strength”

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Sharma instagram

    Being their goofy selves on sets

    Aishwarya and Ayesha are seen making hilarious expressions with the backdrop of sets. The actresses were joined by Neil Bhatt and Kishori Shahane.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Sharma instagram