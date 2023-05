The lovers

SE7EN and Lee Da Hae have been dating for 8 years after which they decided to get married. The wedding ceremony was held at the well-known Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Many labelmates of SE7EN's former agency YG Entertainment were in attendance at the wedding. BIGBANG members and 2NE1 members were seen having a good time catching up, Not only them but industry friends like Super Junior members, S.E.S. members, and more also shared photos from the event. The marriage was graced by the voices of BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Gummy, and S.E.S.’s Bada, who sang congratulatory songs for the couple. Meanwhile, the wedding ceremony was hosted by Kim Joon Ho and Jo Se Ho. Here are the official wedding photos from the bride's agency.