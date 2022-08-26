Sean Connery Birthday: Dr No to Thunderball: 6 BEST works of the James Bond star

Two years ago Hollywood lost one of its shiniest gems when Sean Connery, a Scottish actor, passed away in his sleep back in 2020. He was the first actor to play the iconic role of the fictional British secret agent James Bond in film, starring in seven Bond films in total. Starting as Bond with Dr No, Connery played Bond in his final appearance in Never Say Never Again. The actor was lauded by critics and the public alike as he was praised for his acting prowess. Continue scrolling to check out some of Sean Connery's best films.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In his first Bond film, Connery impressed all with his portrayal of the British spy. The plot of the film reads, "Agent 007 decides to battle against an eccentric scientist, Dr No, who is determined to ruin the US space programme. For this purpose, he journeys to Jamaica to nip in the bud this megalomaniac peril."
Photo Credit : Eon Productions
The third instalment of Connery's Bond franchise, the film revolved around "MI6 agent James Bond, who investigates a gold-smuggling ring run by businessman Auric Goldfinger. As he delves deeper into his activities, he uncovers a sinister plan to attack Fort Knox's gold reserves."
Directed by Michael Bay, the thriller still excites fans with its explosions and action. The synopsis of the film reads, "A dishonest Brigadier General Frank Hummel threatens the government to launch rockets on the city of San Francisco. However, a mild-mannered chemist and an ex-convict team up to stop the general."
Photo Credit : Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
This 1989 hit is directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and casts Connery as Harrison Ford aka Indiana Jones' father. The film is about "when Indiana Jones, an archaeologist, learns that his father, Dr Henry Jones, has disappeared while looking for the Holy Grail, he embarks on a journey to get to him before the Nazis."
Photo Credit : Paramount Pictures
The fourth Bond film starring Connery is about "a SPECTRE agent who steals two atomic bombs from a NATO plane. James Bond is assigned a mission to recover the warheads and put a stop to the evil plans of the criminal organisation."
Directed by Irvin Kershner, Connery made his return to the franchise for a seventh and final time after a 12 years break from the role. The official synopsis of the film reads, "When two Tomahawk cruise missiles get stolen by SPECTRE agent Ernst Blofeld and his fellow terrorists, special agent James Bond is called to retrieve them before it detonates."
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures