Sean Penn to Cate Blanchett: 6 actors who bagged multiple Oscars at the Academy Awards

The biggest night in Hollywood is on its way to us! The Oscars 2022 are scheduled to be hosted on March 28 when the glamour train will depart on the glittering red carpet the most stunning actors and actresses of this year. The past year was the time when cinema was revived to its former glory since the pandemic came with a major setback for all theatrical releases all over the world. Despite many controversies surrounding the event the Oscars continue to remain iconic. However, the show becomes worth it when our favourite performers get their due from the Academy and there are some extraordinarily great performers who have received the prestigious honour of winning an Oscar multiple times thanks to their exceptional performances on screen. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of the many actors and actresses who have scored more than one golden Academy Award throughout their acting career.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The House of Cards actor won his first Oscar in 1995 for his neo-noir mystery thriller The Usual Suspects in the Best Supporting Actor category. He went on to receive the Best Actor honour in 1999 for his outstanding performance in American Beauty.
Ali has scored two Best Supporting Actor nods from the Academy for his roles in Moonlight in 2016 and two years later in Green Book.
Known in pop culture for playing Andrew Garfield's Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Field has received the honour for Best Actress twice. Once for Martin Ritt's Norma Rae (1979) and another time for Places in the Heart (1984).
The actor won two Best Actor Awards at the Oscars for his exceptional performance in the 2003 psychological mystery Mystic River and his next nod in 2008 for portraying Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist and politician in Gus Van Sant's Milk
Hanks has not only been a critically acclaimed actor but also been an actor who is loved by the masses. His two wins came to him for his 1993 legal drama film Philadelphia and the following year for his comedy-drama classic Forrest Gump.
Famously hailed for her portrayal of Hella in the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, the actress got her first Oscar Award in 2004 for her supporting role in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Aviator. Her next nod came in 2013 for Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine in the Best Actress category.