  Sebastian Stan Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of MCU star's bromantic moments with Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and more

Sebastian Stan celebrates his birthday on August 13 and as the MCU star turns 39, we take a look at some of the sweetest photos with his co-stars.
  • 1 / 6
    Sebastian Stan and Chris Evans at a Marvel event

    The Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers duo is unbeatable

    Sebastian Stan is one MCU star who seems to get along with everyone on set. Take a look at any photo of the actor and you will see what a good rapport he shares with his co-stars. As his Marvel character Bucky Barnes, Stan has managed to share a special bond with two actors particularly well and those happen to be Chris Evans aka Captain America (Bucky's BFF) and another one is Anthony Mackie his Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star. Although it's not just Mackie and Evans who are among Stan's closest MCU friends. The actor has also been known to have been close to late actor Chadwick Boseman, with whom Sebastian has been clicked getting all funny. As Sebastian turns 39, we take a look at some of his best photos with his MCU co-stars that show his amazing bromance. In this photo, Sebastian can be seen posing alongside Chris Evans. While we already love them as Captain America and Winter Soldier duo, this picture shows a great vibe between the two Marvel stars who have collaborated on so many films together. Is there a better duo than these two? Well, wait till you see the other photos.

  • 2 / 6
    Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie at a 2014 event

    The Falcon and Winter Soldier sharing a laugh

    Interestingly, this photo of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie is from a 2014 event. It looks like Marvel heads took a look at this photo and realised they should be making a show capturing their amazing bromance and soon, we got the much-deserved, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

  • 3 / 6
    Sebastian Stan's throwback photo with Chadwick Boseman

    Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman's memorable snap

    While we miss Chadwick Boseman every day, it's photos like these that truly remind us of him for being the sweetest person. In this photo from Captain America: Civil War premiere in 2016, Stan was clicked with Boseman in a funny moment and we bet Sebastian also cherishes this photo after Boseman's tragic loss.

  • 4 / 6
    Sebastian Stan and Chris Hemsworth at a Thor screening

    When Thor and the Winter Soldier shared a chat

    We love the vibe of this photo considering how happy both Sebastian and Chris Hemsworth look while sharing a conversation together. This photo was taken at a 2011 screening of Thor. It almost looks as if Stan and Hemsworth are fanboying over each other.

  • 5 / 6
    Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan clicked at an event

    Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan's suited up snap

    There's too much handsomeness in this picture for us to handle and fans will agree that we need more films starring Sebastian and Jamie Dornan in lead. This photo of the duo looking perfect in a suited-up avatar is simply gold.

  • 6 / 6
    Sebastian Stan with MCU gang and John Boyega at Disney event

    Sebastian Stan in a MCU and Star Wars crossover photo

    Here's Sebastian Stan attending Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 along with his MCU mates, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie and Star Wars actor John Boyega.

