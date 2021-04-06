/
/
/
Second wave of Coronavirus takes the entertainment industry by storm: THESE actors tested positive for Covid
Second wave of Coronavirus takes the entertainment industry by storm: THESE actors tested positive for Covid
The Indian entertainment industry has become the victim to the second wave of Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look at the names of the actors who tested positive.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
3447 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 6, 2021 10:49 am
-
1 / 25
-
2 / 25
-
3 / 25
-
4 / 25
-
5 / 25
-
6 / 25
-
7 / 25
-
8 / 25
-
9 / 25
-
10 / 25
-
11 / 25
-
12 / 25
-
13 / 25
-
14 / 25
-
15 / 25
-
16 / 25
-
17 / 25
-
18 / 25
-
19 / 25
-
20 / 25
-
21 / 25
-
22 / 25
-
23 / 25
-
24 / 25
-
25 / 25