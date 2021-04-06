Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
/
Second wave of Coronavirus takes the entertainment industry by storm: THESE actors tested positive for Covid

Second wave of Coronavirus takes the entertainment industry by storm: THESE actors tested positive for Covid

The Indian entertainment industry has become the victim to the second wave of Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look at the names of the actors who tested positive.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 25
    Indian celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19

    Indian celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19

    The Indian entertainment industry suffered huge losses due to the global pandemic that started in March 2020. Just as the country started to get back with the “new normal” and entertainment industry returned to its sets, the second wave of the deadly virus is back with its scare. The second wave of Coronavirus has badly affected India. A lot of actors are testing positive for this virus with each passing day. Despite being aware about the risks they might face, the Indian actors never fail to entertain their fans and went ahead to shoot, thereby unfortunately contracting the virus. These celebrities took to their official social media handles in order to announce that they have tested positive and are either being hospitalised or are under home quarantine. Here are names of the celebrities from the movie and television industry who has tested positive during the second wave of Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 25
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan took to his official social media handle on March 23, 2021, to reveal that he has tested positive.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 25
    Manoj Bajpayee

    Manoj Bajpayee

    The news about The Family Man star testing positive for Coronavirus came in the second week of March 2021.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 25
    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan tested positive for the virus on March 25, 2021 and is currently under home quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 25
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle to share that she has tested positive and has “immediately isolated” herself and will be under home quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 25
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor revealed on March 9, 2021, that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is on medication.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 25
    Amar Upadhyay

    Amar Upadhyay

    The lead actor of the popular daily soap, Molkki tested positive at the beginning of April, 2021.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 25
    Priyal Mahajan

    Priyal Mahajan

    Before Amar Upadhyay, it was his co-star, Priyal Mahajan who tested positive and is under home quarantine, receiving medical attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 25
    Monalisa

    Monalisa

    The Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa has also tested positive for the coronavirus and has put herself under home quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 25
    Ankit Siwach

    Ankit Siwach

    Ankit Siwach took to his official social media handle in order to reveal that he has tested positive, urging fans and followers to be very careful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 25
    Karan Jotwani

    Karan Jotwani

    Karan Jotwani revealed through his social media that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus, also mentioning that he initially had high fever, bodyache, headache and cough.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 25
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria tested positive for Covid in the second week of March 2021.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 25
    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he had tested positive on social media on March 16, 2021, by sharing a very quirky caption.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 25
    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar announced to her fans and followers on April 5, 2021, that she tested positive and is under home quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 25
    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli

    The Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tested positive on March 19, 2021, after which she isolated herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 25
    Neil Bhatt

    Neil Bhatt

    The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein star Neil Bhatt tested positive in the first week of March 2021.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 17 / 25
    Manit Joura

    Manit Joura

    Manit Joura took to his official social media handle to share that he tested positive.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 18 / 25
    Ariah Agarwal

    Ariah Agarwal

    Ariah Agarwal from Prem Bandhan tested positive for Coronavirus and his under home quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 19 / 25
    Daljiet Kaur

    Daljiet Kaur

    Daljiet Kaur revealed through her official social media handle that she has tested positive and is admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai for her treatment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 20 / 25
    Toral Rasputra

    Toral Rasputra

    Toral Raspura has tested positive and is currently receiving medical attention while being home quarantined.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 21 / 25
    Rupali Ganguly

    Rupali Ganguly

    Rupali Ganguly, who is the lead actor of Anupamaa, tested positive in the first week of April 2021.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 22 / 25
    Aashish Mehrotra

    Aashish Mehrotra

    Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the character of Rupali Ganguly’s son in Anupamaa, tested positive and is under home quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 23 / 25
    Rohit Saraf

    Rohit Saraf

    Rohit Saraf revealed through his official social media handle that he tested positive on March 24, 2021, urging fans to take all the safety precautions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 24 / 25
    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal tested positive on April 4, 2021, and is currently receiving medical attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 25 / 25
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar revealed through his official social media handle that he has tested positive and has been hospitalised for it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram