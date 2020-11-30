Advertisement
10 Photos of Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema reveal their tight bond

Here are ten photos of the Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan that reveal their unbreakable bond.
    Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema's photos

    Karan Johar produced web series 'Famous Lives of Bollywood' is currently creating a huge buzz for multiple reasons. The Netflix reality series gives fans an insight into the lives of Seema Khan (Sohali Khan's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Neelam Kothari Soni (Samir Soni's wife), and Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor). Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Raveena Tandon made guest appearances in the show. The show is receiving mixed response from audience. Netizens are surprised that Seema Khan and Sohail Khan don't live together and they loved Kylie Jenner's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor which is now going viral. Fans are shocked that Janhvi never showed the clip to her million followers. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Soni have been best friends for more than 25 years. They have been with each other at their best, as well as, worst times. If you've watched the show, then you might agree that their bond is unbreakable. On that note, here are ten photos of the BFFs that reveal their tight bond.

    Photo Credit : Seema Khan Instagram

    BFFs

    They have been friends for more than two decades.

    Photo Credit : Neelam Soni Instagram

    Happy faces!

    This one speaks volumes about their friendship.

    Photo Credit : Neelam Soni Instagram

    Selfie on point

    Who do you think pouts better?

    Photo Credit : Seema Khan Instagram

    Stylish ladies

    They are undeniably one of the most stylish BFF squads in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Neelam Soni Instagram

    Squad goals

    Their bond is unbreakable.

    Photo Credit : Seema Khan Instagram

    BFFs forever

    Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Soni and Seema Khan look beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Seema Khan Instagram

    So stunning

    What do you have to say about this picture?

    Photo Credit : Neelam Soni Instagram

    Twinning and winning

    The BFFs love to twin.

    Photo Credit : Neelam Soni Instagram

    Enjoying life to the fullest

    Maheep captioned this pic as, "#heliocopterride".

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram