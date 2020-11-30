10 Photos of Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema reveal their tight bond

1 / 10

Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema's photos

Karan Johar produced web series 'Famous Lives of Bollywood' is currently creating a huge buzz for multiple reasons. The Netflix reality series gives fans an insight into the lives of Seema Khan (Sohali Khan's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Neelam Kothari Soni (Samir Soni's wife), and Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor). Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Raveena Tandon made guest appearances in the show. The show is receiving mixed response from audience. Netizens are surprised that Seema Khan and Sohail Khan don't live together and they loved Kylie Jenner's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor which is now going viral. Fans are shocked that Janhvi never showed the clip to her million followers. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Soni have been best friends for more than 25 years. They have been with each other at their best, as well as, worst times. If you've watched the show, then you might agree that their bond is unbreakable. On that note, here are ten photos of the BFFs that reveal their tight bond.

Photo Credit : Seema Khan Instagram