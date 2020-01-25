Sejal Sharma Suicide: All you need to know about the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress

1 / 7

Sejal Sharma Unknown Facts

After the sad news of a popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide, another TV personality has reportedly committed suicide. For the uninitiated, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma reportedly committed suicide on Friday morning. People close to her are currently mourning the actor's sudden demise. Reportedly, she ended her life due to personal issues. In an interview with SpotboyE, Sejal's co-star Nirbhay Shukla mentioned that Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health. He further added that he had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied to him saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. The actress had revealed that her father had got a heart attack. Jasmin Bhasin who worked with her took to Instagram and shared a picture with her and wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened." As we mourn the actress' death, here's everything you need to know about her.

Photo Credit : Instagram