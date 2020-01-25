Home
Sejal Sharma Suicide: All you need to know about the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress

After the sad news of a popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide, Sejal Sharma lost her life by committing suicide on Friday morning. As we mourn the actress' death, here's everything you need to know about her.
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: January 25, 2020 11:01 am
  • 1 / 7
    Sejal Sharma Unknown Facts

    After the sad news of a popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide, another TV personality has reportedly committed suicide. For the uninitiated, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma reportedly committed suicide on Friday morning. People close to her are currently mourning the actor's sudden demise. Reportedly, she ended her life due to personal issues. In an interview with SpotboyE, Sejal's co-star Nirbhay Shukla mentioned that Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health. He further added that he had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied to him saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. The actress had revealed that her father had got a heart attack. Jasmin Bhasin who worked with her took to Instagram and shared a picture with her and wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened." As we mourn the actress' death, here's everything you need to know about her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Hailed from Udaipur

    Sejal belonged to a middle-class family in Udaipur.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Modelling

    Before acting, she tried her luck in modelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Part of commercials

    Before her big break on the TV screen, she was a part of several commercials.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    First TV show

    The actress made her small screen debut with Star Plus' TV show 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' which also starred Jasmin Bhasin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Always wanted to be an actor

    In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Sejal had revealed that since childhood, she wished to become an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Dancing

    Apart from acting, Sejal was also very fond of dancing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

