Selena Gomez Birthday: 6 all-time favourite songs from the singer

Whether it be her fabulous red carpet fashion or her inspirational ideals, Selena Gomez always does it right. However, Gomez has for more than a decade flooded her fans with high-quality music. Her lyrics seem so much like our own stories, the pop sensation is goals in every genre she sings in. From groovy R&B to ballads just right for your 2 AM sob-fests, Selena has every tune in her discography. Selena was last heard on her Rare album which was released in 2020 since then the singer has been delving deeper into her acting brilliance on the show Only Murders in the Building. To celebrate the singer's 30th birthday, scroll down further and swipe through some of her best records so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Having ties with Selena's past public relationship with Justin Bieber, this song hits different. It came out in 2019 but has stayed a top listen by all the heartbroken romantics all over the world.
This 2011 Selena collab with The Scene has recently resurfaced as its remix got viral over TikTok and other social media platforms proving its timeless brilliance.
This 2017 pop release took the world by a storm when Selena dropped its music video and has remained superior among her other records.
When in need of urgent positivity and a reason to not launch at your enemy, this song is definitely your jam.
Another massive hit by the singer, this song has been famously known for its timeless melody and playful lyrics though the music video was criticised for glamorising stalkers.
Perhaps the biggest record of Selena's career, the singer was lauded by fans who praised Selena for pouring her raw emotions into the song and making a masterpiece that they will cry to for a long time to come.