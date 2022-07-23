Selena Gomez Birthday: 6 all-time favourite songs from the singer

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Selena Gomez

Whether it be her fabulous red carpet fashion or her inspirational ideals, Selena Gomez always does it right. However, Gomez has for more than a decade flooded her fans with high-quality music. Her lyrics seem so much like our own stories, the pop sensation is goals in every genre she sings in. From groovy R&B to ballads just right for your 2 AM sob-fests, Selena has every tune in her discography. Selena was last heard on her Rare album which was released in 2020 since then the singer has been delving deeper into her acting brilliance on the show Only Murders in the Building. To celebrate the singer's 30th birthday, scroll down further and swipe through some of her best records so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images