Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian: Here's how Hollywood celebs wished their fans on New Year 2022

Published on Jan 02, 2022 01:27 AM IST   |  492
   
  1 / 9
    Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez

    Hollywood celebs' New Year 2022 wishes

    After a year of ups and downs, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Rebel Wilson came up with inventive methods to ring in 2022. Saturday was the first day of 2022, with New Year's Eve celebrations beginning early in the day as celebrities went to social media to wish their followers well. Scroll down to see for yourself how your favourite Hollywood celebrities wished everyone a Happy New Year.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  2 / 9
    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to treat us with this adorable picture of her pooch, Winnie.

    Photo Credit : Selena Gomez Instagram

  3 / 9
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous selfie of herself pouting. The star wrote, "Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! 2022."

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

  4 / 9
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    JLo took to her Instagram story early in the day and penned a note wishing her fans well.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez Instagram

  5 / 9
    Khloe Kardashian

    Khloe Kardashian

    Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story and wished a happy 2022 to everyone.

    Photo Credit : Khloe Kardashian Instagram

  6 / 9
    David Beckham

    David Beckham

    “Happy New Year. Special moments from the people I’m most thankful for ,” the former soccer pro wrote alongside a series of snaps with his family, including a video of fireworks with daughter Harper at midnight. “@victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love you so much. David captioned this adorable video.

    Photo Credit : David Beckham Instagram

  7 / 9
    Rebel Wilson

    Rebel Wilson

    The comedian was one of the first stars to meet 2022, celebrating in Sydney, Australia, with pals.

    Photo Credit : Rebel Wilson Instagram

  8 / 9
    Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr.

    Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr.

    The couple got festive with their headgear.

    Photo Credit : Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

  9 / 9
    KJ Apa

    KJ Apa

    “Happy new year. We’re back in the hospital ” the Riverdale star captioned a pic with girlfriend Clara Berry. While Apa didn’t reveal why Berry was checked into the hospital, he did clarify in the comments that they aren’t having a second child — “yet.”

    Photo Credit : KJ Apa Instagram