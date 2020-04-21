6 Photos of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston that prove their friendship is one of a kind

1 / 7

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston's sweet friendship

Time and again, Selena Gomez has mentioned that she's a huge fan of FRIENDS. She has also always spoken about how much she admires Jennifer Aniston who played the character of Rachel Green in the show. Not many know but Selena and Jennifer are really good friends in real life. At the beginning of the year, Jennifer Aniston turned guest host for close pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show The Ellen Show. The Morning Show actress interviewed Selena Gomez and Will Ferrell. During Gomez's appearance on the show, she recalled her first meeting with Jennifer. The Look At Her Now singer said, "I think we were at the Vanity Fair event. I walked into the bathroom. Well, nobody knew who I was. And you were in the bathroom, wearing a black dress. I was there with my mom and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you. And you were just like so nice, you just like walked out of the bathroom and you were going back. And my heart stopped. And I freaked out and I ran to my mom. I was like, 'Oh my God I just saw Jennifer Aniston." Aniston immediately asked if any pleasantries were exchanged, to which Selena replied, "No. But you were busy! You were fine. You were everything that I wanted." How sweet! Jennifer Aniston later added that they have been friends for years now. "...you've been to my house. We've had pizza," she told Gomez. The Rare singer and Jennifer's friendship is certainly one of a kind. Speaking of that, here are 6 photos of them that speak volumes about their sweet friendship.

Photo Credit : Getty Images