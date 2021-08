1 / 7

Selena Gomez looking casual and chic at the same time

Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram and one of the most well-known celebrities across the globe. She carries several hats, including singing, acting, producing, and now she also has her own makeup brand. Selena Gomez is one of the most fashionable celebrities, wearing both casual and elegant clothes with equal precision. The celebrity has a sweet, girl-next-door face, yet she dresses up her appearance with kohl-rimmed eyes and plunging gowns whenever she wants. We like how she strikes a perfect balance between the two and looks great in whatever outfit she wears. Here are some gorgeous posts from her Instagram which made her fans go GAGA over her amazing looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images