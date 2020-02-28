8 Times Selena Gomez showed how to rock a black outfit with ease; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Selena Gomez is one hell of a stunner and here's PROOF

Selena Gomez is one of the successful singers in the music industry. She is currently in the news due to her latest album, Rare. When it comes to style, Selena is also one of the most fashionable stars! Gomez has served many stylish looks over the years. She has truly got an impeccable sense of style. Time and again, Selena has proven black is her favourite colour. Given her love for black, she has donned many black outfits. Be it award shsow or movie premiers, Gomez' go-to-colour, most of the time has been black. She still continues to slay in black gowns or black suit. Let's just say, she has nailed each and every look of hers with ease. Her stylish looks are worth taking note of! Given her amazing outlook on fashion, Gomez is considered to be a style icon. In case you are looking for some style inspiration or have ever wondered how to pull off an all-black look and stand out from the rest, take a look at Gomez's most stylish looks in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Getty Images