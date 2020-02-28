/
8 Times Selena Gomez showed how to rock a black outfit with ease; See PHOTOS
Selena is one of the most fashionable stars! Be it award shows or movie premiers, Gomez' go-to-colour, most of the time has been black. Today, we take a look at Gomez's most stylish looks in black outfits.
Mamta Naik
Mumbai
Published: February 28, 2020 12:13 pm
1 / 8
Selena Gomez is one hell of a stunner and here's PROOF
Selena Gomez is one of the successful singers in the music industry. She is currently in the news due to her latest album, Rare. When it comes to style, Selena is also one of the most fashionable stars! Gomez has served many stylish looks over the years. She has truly got an impeccable sense of style. Time and again, Selena has proven black is her favourite colour. Given her love for black, she has donned many black outfits. Be it award shsow or movie premiers, Gomez' go-to-colour, most of the time has been black. She still continues to slay in black gowns or black suit. Let's just say, she has nailed each and every look of hers with ease. Her stylish looks are worth taking note of! Given her amazing outlook on fashion, Gomez is considered to be a style icon. In case you are looking for some style inspiration or have ever wondered how to pull off an all-black look and stand out from the rest, take a look at Gomez's most stylish looks in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 8
Drop dead gorgeous
During one of the red carpet events, Selena donned a black Dior dress which had a plunging neckline. She paired her classy attire with black pumps and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 8
Keeping it chic and stylish
The diva knows how to slay! For an event, Selena opted for a high-waisted black faux leather skirt and paired it with a matching faux leather jacket. She donned a black tank top beneath this to make for a stunning look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 8
In love with this polka dot dress
Gomez once rocked a black and white polka dot dress and as always, managed to turn heads. Her beautiful dress had a formal touch to it. She paired it up with black stilletos.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 8
Keeping it chic and comfortable
We love this look of the diva and just can't take our eyes off her!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 8
Rocking a thigh-high slit dress
The Rare singer once donned a black dress which featured a thigh-high slit. Her hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 8
A lover of black
The singer donned a black dress and paired it up with black high heels. We love how she kept her look completely simple!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 8
Looking beautiful as ever
Gomez looked beautiful in a black polo neck top which she paired with a striped monochromatic pencil skirt and black pumps.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
