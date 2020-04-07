Share your Lockdown Story
9 Times Selena Gomez's eye makeup impressed us the most; Check out her stunning PHOTOS

Selena Gomez is one celebrity who loves to keep up with the trends. Today, we will take a look at 9 times the Rare singer's eye makeup impressed us the most.
  • 1 / 9
    Selena Gomez's BEST eye makeup looks

    The Heart Wants What It Wants singer, Selena Gomez, who began her career as a child artist in a children show Barney and Friends, is a popular American singer, producer, and actress. She has certainly earned success on her own terms and is considered to be one of the inspirational celebrities around the world. The gorgeous singer is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her new album Rare. The singer has already dropped four music videos for her songs Lose You To Love Me, Look At Her Now, Rare. and Dance Again. Her recent music video 'Dance Again' which came as a surprise created a lot of buzz when it dropped and rightly, the song has already made it our playlist. The music video features Gomez dancing and showing off her carefree dance moves. Also, Selena looks stunning in a slip dress. Anyone who follows her knows she is one fashionable singer in the industry. Her style game has always been on point and she still continues to give style goals Be it bringing back 80s or 90s trend or adding her own twist to current trends and more, Selena is always at the top of her style game. Over the years, she has made several stunning appearances and impressed us with every look of hers. Not just style, Selena Gomez's makeup and hair looks also create equal buzz. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer is known to ace her eye makeup game. Whether it's bold winged eyeliner or smokey eyes or metallic shades, colourful eyeshadows and more, Gomez's eye makeup game never fails to grab attention. The diva knows how to make her eyes look attractive. For the uninitiated, a few weeks ago, Selena took everyone by surprise when she announced the launch of her new beauty brand. The singer revealed the name of her beauty brand i.e. Rare Beauty. The 'Look At Her Now' singer shared a video giving an insight into her new venture. She captioned the video saying, "I’ve been working on this special project for two years...Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community...There’s more to share AND I can’t wait!” Selena has always loved makeup and this is something her fans are really excited about. As mentioned earlier, Selena is one celebrity who loves to keep up with the trends. Today, we will take a look at 9 times the Rare singer's eye makeup impressed us the most. Let us know which one did you like the most in the comments section below. Also, which one are you planning to re-create?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Glittery green eye shadow makeup look

    Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared this beautiful picture of the singer wherein she can be seen sporting glittery green eye shadow. We absolutely fell in love with her beauty even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Burgundy smokey eye look

    The 'Kill Em With Kindness' singer also pulled off a burgundy eyeshadow look and looked drop-dead gorgeous. We love how it was matching her whole outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    Hot pink eye shadow

    In 2017, Selena made an appearance with her then-boyfriend The Weeknd at MET Gala. Her style was on point. And also, her hair and makeup were on point. Her hot pink eye shadow look made her look even prettier.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Orange eye shadow

    Gomez confidently sported orange eye shadow at an event. The Dance Again singer's orange shadow coordinated with her nude lip, orange mini dress, and dangly earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Charcoal-colored smokey eye look

    During Halloween, the 'I can't Get Enough' singer sported a charcoal-colored smokey eye and a red lip. We love this look of the singer! What about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Cat eye look

    Selena Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo did this cat eye in just 15 minutes. Impressive, isn't it? We have seen Selena sporting cat eye makeup look several times.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Glittery purple eyeshadow

    The 'It Ain't Me' singer once rocked a glittery purple eye shadow. The color made her eyes look more beautiful. Also, it perfectly completed her low-cut black dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Gold eye makeup look

    Undoubtedly, the singer's MET Gala look was stunning. However, her gold eye makeup look stole the show. The makeup was done by her favourite celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

