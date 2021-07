1 / 6

Selena Gomez serving comfort and looks at the same time

Selena Gomez never drops the ball when it comes to looking comfortable and casual with a hint of her own unique style. The singer, actor, and television personality has always been quite the fashionista, even when it comes to chilling at home with her casual denims on! While playing the iconic Alex Russo to creating hit songs in her music career, Selena has never shied away from being who she really is and connecting with her fans like they are her family. The Bad Liar singer has been an inspiration to many young people through her iconic verses, dresses, and strong opinions. She knows how to manage her wardrobe and make a permanent space in the hearts of her fans. She has fearlessly walked down Disney red carpets, made incredible appearances in different award shows, and presented herself boldly at the Met Gala. Her song promotions have been on the list of her best-dressed appearances, and that's not it! The Rare beauty co-founder has always encouraged young people to be themselves, through their words, robes, and personalities. On the singer's 29th birthday, here’s a walk down memory lane to check out the singer’s amazing selfies being herself, and owning the ‘girl next door’ title with no competition.

Photo Credit : SELENA GOMEZ INSTAGRAM