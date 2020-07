1 / 8

A look at Selena Gomez's pout selfies

Selena Gomez is one popular and successful singer, producer, and actress of Hollywood. The Rare singer began her career as a child artist in a children's show Barney and Friends. Gomez received wider recognition by featuring in Disney Channel’s TV series Wizards of Waverly Place, where she portrayed the role of Alex Russo. She has been a part of several movies such as Spring Breakers, Monte Carlo, The Fundamentals of Caring, Getaway, The Dead Don't Die, and more. Talking about Gomez's musical journey, Selena has had multiple number one albums throughout her career. Some of her hit songs include The Heart Wants What It Wants, Come & Get It, Back To You, Good For You, Kill Em With Kindness, Fetish, Same Old Love, and more. Her last album Rare created a huge buzz. Her songs Lose You To Love Me, Look At Her Now, Rare, Dance Again, Vulnerable, and others were a huge hit. Her new single Past Life is currently creating a huge buzz. Her new song also features Trevor Daniel. The singer is a recipient of many accolades and awards, including MTV Music Video Award, People’s Choice Award, iHeart Music Radio Awards among others. Talking about her social media, Selena is one active user. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her beautiful pout selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram