Selena Gomez in strapless dresses

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular singers and actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from her singing and acting skill, she is also known to have an impeccable sense of style. She is one of the stylish stars in the West. From keeping up with trends to acing the casual look in the most stylish way, Selena does it all effortlessly. Given her amazing fashion sense, she is also considered to be a style icon. Many around the world look up to her for fashion. She always impresses with her choice of outfits be it during promotional events or red carpets, travel looks or street style. She loves to experiment as well. Over the years, she has given us many iconic fashion moments. All we know is, no matter what, Gomez knows how to stand out from the rest. If you've been keeping up with her fashion, then you might've observed that she loves her strapless outfits. She has made many public appearances in strapless dresses and nailed it. Having said that, here are a few best looks of the singer in strapless outfits that we will always remember.

Photo Credit : Getty Images