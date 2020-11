1 / 6

Selena Gomez in sequin dresses

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular singers and actresses. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Apart from her singing and acting skills, Selena has always grabbed attention with her stylish appearances. Be it red carpet, street style, live performances or movie promotional events, Selena has an amazing and unbeatable sense of style. She is one hell of a stunner. Gomez has proved that she can pull off any outfit in any shade with ease and perfection. Be it rocking a 90's look or pulling off any trends like denim-on-denim or slaying in a glamorous gown, Selena's style has always been on point. She always impresses. It is one of the reasons she is known to be a style icon. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer knows how to stand out from the rest and make a style statement. If you have been keeping up with the singer's fashion, then you would know that she loves her sequin dresses. She has been spotted wearing a sequin outfit on several occasions. On that note, here are five times she wore a sequin dress and looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Photo Credit : Getty Images