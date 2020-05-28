Advertisement
PHOTOS: Selena Gomez shines through her teenage years in THESE alluring throwback clicks

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez shines through her teenage years in THESE alluring throwback clicks

Selena Gomez became a teen star owing to the massive popularity of her children's show, Wizards of Waverly Place. The singer cum songwriter then entered the world of cinemas, with the 2008's film titled Another Cinderella Story.
  • 1 / 8
    PHOTOS: Selena Gomez shines through her teenage years in THESE alluring throwback clicks

    PHOTOS: Selena Gomez shines through her teenage years in THESE alluring throwback clicks

    Selena Gomez stepped into the world of entertainment through the popular show called, Barney & Friends. In no time, Selena made an appearance in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. This Emmy award-winning show led to Selena's massive popularity among the teens. The Texas-born singer received tremendous fame due to the Disney channel's show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Selena Gomez becomes a teenage icon with her children's show on television

    Selena Gomez becomes a teenage icon with her children's show on television

    Selena Gomez became a teen star on television owing to the massive fan following of her children's show, Barney & Friends and Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. The singer cum songwriter then entered the world of cinemas, with the 2008's film titled Another Cinderella Story, followed by 2009's Princess Protection Program.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Selena Gomez stepped into the world of cinema and impressed her fans

    Selena Gomez stepped into the world of cinema and impressed her fans

    The singer cum songwriter continued her winning streak in films with flicks like Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, and Getaway. The fans and audience members appreciated her work and wanted to see her more on the big screen.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Selena Gomez was winning hearts with her enigmatic smile

    Selena Gomez was winning hearts with her enigmatic smile

    Selena Gomez went on to become a huge teen icon, and that million-dollar smile just made everyone so happy. The singer released an album called Selena Gomez & the Scene: Kiss & Tell in the year 2009 with her former band members. This was followed by A Year Without Rain in 2010 and When the Sun Goes Down in 2011.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Selena Gomez launched her solo album & fans could not keep calm

    Selena Gomez launched her solo album & fans could not keep calm

    In the year 2013, the American singer cum songwriter successfully launched her first solo album called Stars Dance. Needless to say, the fans and music lovers across the globe went gaga over it. Selena also released an album called Revival in the year 2015.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    Selena Gomez becomes a teenage global fashion icon

    Selena Gomez becomes a teenage global fashion icon

    Not just with her stint in children's television shows, but even with her personal style, Selena Gomez became a teenage fashion icon. Her fans across the globe wanted to dress like her and also pose as she did.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Selena's introduction to the entertainment industry is a curious one

    Selena's introduction to the entertainment industry is a curious one

    According to media reports, the American singer, got into the entertainment industry after she observed her mother working on the stage production work. Selena slowly started going for auditions and also met Demi Lovato during the Barney & Friends' auditions.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Selena Gomez impressed the fans with her acting and singing skills

    Selena Gomez impressed the fans with her acting and singing skills

    Selena Gomez through her teenage year shone brightly like a true star. Her acting stints and her singing skills won a million hearts. The fans always wanted to see more and more of her. Selena was multi-talented and was truly unstoppable.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

