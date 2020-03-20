PHOTOS: When Selena Gomez showed off her temporary tattoo of ex Justin Bieber's name with a heart on her wrist

1 / 5

Gomez's temporary tattoo of ex Justin Bieber's name

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of the most adorable couples back in the days. The former couple's on-and-off relationship created a lot of buzz. Back then, Selena and Justin, also known as Jelena by their fans, gave us major relationship goals. After denying rumours of dating for two years, Selene and Justin made their relationship official by making an appearance together at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. The couple's PDA made headlines. After four years of dating, Selena and Justin called it quits. It did break many hearts. After having a series of other relationships, Justin and Selena got back together again but soon parted ways. After years of ups and downs, Selena and Justin finally called it quits in 2018. After parting ways with Gomez, Justin started dating super model Hailey Baldwin with whom he had an on and off again relationship in the past as well. Much to the surprise of his fans, Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September, in 2018. The couple later had a grand wedding. Last year, in October, Gomez released the first two singles from her new album 'Rare', Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber. Both Selena and Justin have now moved on. Recently, we came across Gomez's photos from one of her concerts in Las Vegas. In the photos, she can be seen showing off her temporary tattoo of JB's name on her wrist. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images