Selena Gomez: 6 times the singer slayed the red carpet with her looks

19 hours ago  |  11.3K
   
    6 times the singer slayed the red carpet with her looks

    It's difficult to believe Selena Gomez is 29 years old. The former Disney actress has been seemingly everywhere for almost a decade, beginning with her breakthrough performance in The Wizards of Waverly Place. That Selena—along with the one long linked to Justin Bieber—seems like a lifetime ago. All of this is due, in part, to her many red carpet appearances. With her social media return and her first leading role in a scripted series since 2012, the pop singer, actress, and nouveau beauty entrepreneur has made her public appearances even more must-see. Below, we have 6 photos which prove she has been slaying the red carpet since ages.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2012 Venice Film Festival

    Gomez may have worn more fabric—and Atelier Versace fabric at that—to the Spring Breakers premiere at the 2012 Venice Film Festival than in the entire film.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    MTV’S 2013 Video Music Awards

    Gomez's appearance at MTV's 2013 Video Music Awards demonstrated that her Atelier Versace dresses become more daring with time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2014 film Rudderless premiere.

    Gomez switched it up with slick hair and Dior at a screening of her 2014 film Rudderless.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Gomez straightened her hair and shined in Louis Vuitton.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Met Gala 2017

    Gomez’s look at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” edition of the Met Gala was all about her hot pink eyeshadow.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2019 Cannes Film Festival

    Naturally, Gomez wore Louis Vuitton to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images