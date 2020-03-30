Selena Gomez: 7 times the Rare singer pulled off a plunging neckline outfit like no one else

1 / 8

Selena Gomez's plunging neckline outfits

Selena Gomez is amongst the most popular and well known actresses and singers of the world. She is a sensation and has delivered some of the biggest chartbusters like Kiss & Tell, Cut You Off, Dance Again, Feel Me and more. The diva is really popular for her amazing voice and captivating looks. She is truly gorgeous and stuns every time she performs live or makes an appearance. Selena also owns a fantastic sense of style and fashion. Her impeccable charm and beauty teamed up with glam and glitz makes the best combination ever. The actress is a bonafide diva and there is no denying that. With a massive and loyal fan following of over 171 Million on Instagram alone, she never fails to impress with her style game on point. The singer is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the most charming pictures ever. On that note, check out times she donned a plunging neckline outfit and pulled it off effortlessly.

Photo Credit : Getty