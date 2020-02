1 / 6

Selena Gomez's makeup hacks revealed, Check them out

Selena Gomez is breaking the internet again. However, this time it's neither for her songs nor her relationships, but it's the announcement of her new venture. The 27-year-old is all set to launch her own makeup line which will be called Rare Beauty. Talking about her new venture, the Same Old Love singer shared on an Instagram live video, "This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable. It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle. I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves." The diva was also seen wearing some of the makeup products of Rare Beauty in the live video. Today, take a look at these makeup and skin secrets of the diva before the launch of her beauty line Rare Beauty.

Photo Credit : Instagram