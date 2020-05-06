Exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romantic THROWBACK photos will make fans miss 'Jelena' & their chemistry

1 / 16

Selena and Justin's THROWBACK photos

Former couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber set major couple goals when they were together. Back then, Selena and Justin, also known as Jelena, gave their fans major relationship goals. After almost two years of dating, Jelena finally made their relationship official by making a public appearance together at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. Back in 2011, Gomez said in an interview with a leading magazine, "I don't like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I'm 18 and I'm going to fall in love. I'm going to hang out with people and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm okay with that." The couple's PDA made headlines and that confirmed their relationship. However, after dating for around four years, the couple called it quits. After having a series of other relationships, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got back together again but sadly, they soon parted ways. After parting ways with the 'Rare' singer, Bieber started dating super model Hailey Baldwin with whom he had an on and off-again relationship in the past as well. Much to the surprise of his fans, Justin and Hailey secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse in September, in 2018. The couple later had a lavish wedding in the presence of their family and friends including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and more. However, even though they split up, the couple often makes headlines as the fans miss the impeccable chemistry of 'Jelena' and their pictures win over the internet. Here are some of their most adorable throwback photos taking you down a memory lane!

Photo Credit : Getty Images