Exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romantic THROWBACK photos will make fans miss 'Jelena' & their chemistry

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were amongst the most adorable couples in the world. Although they split up, their endearing throwback moments speak volumes of their impeccable chemistry. Have a look!
May 6, 2020
    Selena and Justin's THROWBACK photos

    Former couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber set major couple goals when they were together. Back then, Selena and Justin, also known as Jelena, gave their fans major relationship goals. After almost two years of dating, Jelena finally made their relationship official by making a public appearance together at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. Back in 2011, Gomez said in an interview with a leading magazine, "I don't like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I'm 18 and I'm going to fall in love. I'm going to hang out with people and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm okay with that." The couple's PDA made headlines and that confirmed their relationship. However, after dating for around four years, the couple called it quits. After having a series of other relationships, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got back together again but sadly, they soon parted ways. After parting ways with the 'Rare' singer, Bieber started dating super model Hailey Baldwin with whom he had an on and off-again relationship in the past as well. Much to the surprise of his fans, Justin and Hailey secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse in September, in 2018. The couple later had a lavish wedding in the presence of their family and friends including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and more. However, even though they split up, the couple often makes headlines as the fans miss the impeccable chemistry of 'Jelena' and their pictures win over the internet. Here are some of their most adorable throwback photos taking you down a memory lane!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Candid click

    Justin Bieber reacts after his kiss with former girlfriend Selena Gomez at Staples Center back in 2012.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Such an adorable moment

    Justin carrying Selena's dress trailer as she is engrossed in a conversation.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Cannot take eyes off each other

    Selena and Justin at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter. We love this click as the ex-couple cannot take their eyes off each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Stylish as ever

    Justin and Selena always kept their style game on point

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Jelena set couple goals

    Justin and Selena at the 2011 American Music Awards.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    All the love in a photograph

    Selena can't stop blushing and this picture is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Showering with kisses

    They made such a lovable couple, didn't they?

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Striking a pose

    Former couple Selena and Justin strike a pose for the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Love this pic!

    This is such a picture-perfect.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Major throwback to 2011

    Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Usher at the backstage of 33rd Annual Georgia Music Hall Of Fame awards.

    Photo Credit : Getty images

    Twinning goals

    The couple twinning in black sets major couple fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Major missing

    Selena and Justin at the Red Carpet of 2011 MTV Video Music Awards!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Adorable AF

    They were the cutest and we miss them so much!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    PDA at the 2011 Much Music Video Awards

    Isn't this a too memorable moment?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Selena and Justin at the Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks game

    The former couple looks super engrossed in the game!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

